Sharna Burgess Reacts to Hater Claiming She’s ‘Following in Megan Fox’s Footsteps’

Sharna Burgess is shutting down accusations that she’s “following in Megan Fox’s footsteps” as she and Fox’s ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, eagerly await the birth of their first child. The Dancing With the Stars pro took to her Instagram Story for a Q&A session with followers Monday, saying that she never wants to compare herself to the Transformers actress.

“Normally I wouldn’t answer these types of questions but I think many women struggle with comparing themselves to a partners [ex]. Or to other women in general,” Burgess began. “That’s because society has made out that we are a b-y and competitive gender, that we can’t possibly be happy with who we are without wanting what ‘she’ (whoever that is to you) has. We are measured by our looks and our weight more than we are weighed by anything else. So my answer to you is simple … I don’t.”

The dancer continued by calling Fox “her own self and an amazing woman,” adding, “as I am my own self and an amazing woman.” Burgess called the notion of following in the footsteps of a partner’s ex “dangerous,” noting, “If you live by that idea then it will lead you to the same result. The relationship ending. You are a unique one of a kind woman, don’t follow in anyone’s footsteps, make your own path. Create the path YOU want.”

Burgess concluded her message by reminding her followers to “remember that women are incredible, powerful creatures,” continuing, “We do not need to tear down others to make ourselves feel stronger. But helping each other, respecting each other and lifting each other up is what truly makes us unstoppable. A community of women around you is a gift. I hope that is something you realize with time.”

Burgess and Green have been linked since October 2020 and went public with their relationship in January 2021. In February, the couple announced the Australia native is expecting the couple’s first child, a baby boy, in July. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is also father to Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with Fox and Kassius, 19, with ex Vanessa Marcil. Green and Fox finalized their divorce in February, nearly two years after the pair announced their split, and the Jennifer’s Body star is now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.