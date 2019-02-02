Sharna Burgess Is Now an Australian ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge

Sharna Burgess is going from dance pro to judge.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, who recently earned a win alongside celebrity Bobby Bones in the U.S., is heading down under to act as a judge in the Australian version of the reality competition show.

“Having been a pro on America’s Dancing with the Stars for the last 12 seasons, I am so excited to be coming home to bring my knowledge and passion from the U.S. to this stellar line up of Aussie talent!” the 33-year-old Australia native told PEOPLE in a statement. “I can’t wait to see what these amazing dancers have in store for us all.”

The dancer will be joining fellow judges Craig Revel Horwood and Tristan McManus. Together, the judges have the task of deciding — along with fan voting — who of the season’s 11 celebrities will take the crown.

Despite her new role in Australia, Burgess is set to return to the U.S. version of the series. The outlet reported that Burgess will come back for the upcoming 28th season of the series, expected to come back in fall 2019.

Burgess joined Dancing With the Stars in the U.S. as a troupe member in Season 13. The dancer has competed in 12 seasons and most recently took home the Mirror Ball trophy with Bones.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Burgess opened up about how her most recent dance partner will be a part of her life forever.

“Bobby is now absolute family to me now,” she told the outlet, calling herself and Bones “forever connected.”

The pair made their connection permanent by getting Mirrorball tattoos.

“We FaceTime pretty much everyday,” Burgess shared. “We got our Mirrorball tattoo together. Our promised Mirrorball tattoo… Bobby is forever my big brother. We were close throughout the season, absolutely, but even after the season we’ve become closer. We’ve had more human time, no stress, no, ‘Oh, my god, how are we going to make this happen and do it?’”

She continued, “Just truly getting to hang out and just be humans with each other and I have so, so much love for him.”

Despite getting really close, Bones recently said there was never a romantic link between the dance partners.

“Sharna is one of my best friends now,” he said. “But the thing is…pretty much all the dudes come in and try to hook up with all of their female dance partners…And there have been a couple that I think she has had worse times with than others. So, I’m not gonna say who it is. I know, but it wasn’t me! I didn’t try to hook up. Zero percent.”