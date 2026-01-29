Several ‘RHONJ’ Reported to Return in Season 15

Production has yet to begin on Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Producers have been having trouble deciding on casting for the season after several seasons of division between the Gorga and Giudice families.

Since Joe and Melissa Gorga and Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice have made amends, fans have been waiting on a production update. Reality Blurb reports casting decisions are closer to being finalized.

“What they keep coming back to is the same issue,” one insider told Radar Online recently. “The cast right now is still really good. It’s just a matter of trying to figure out how to make it work with them, as last season was more or less impossible. While Jen Aydin confirmed she’s not back and Rachel Fuda is not expected to return as well, there’s still a solid foundation with Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs.”

Guidice and Josephs remain at odds, despite Gorga and Josephs seemingly still having a relationship. Catania has always maintained neutrality.

Danielle Cabral could also return. “But all of these women have had major issues with one another in the past,” the source continued. “Even though Melissa and Teresa made up, there’s obviously still potential for drama as the reconciliation is new. And Margaret and Teresa don’t have a relationship… and Danielle also had issues with Teresa.”

Kim DePaola, a longtime friend of the show and former Giudice and Gorga nemesis, may also return to shake things up. “She’s friends with Melissa now. She’s friends with Margaret. And she’s always managed to navigate drama with Teresa and still come out alive,” the insider noted. “She knows all of these women well — their history, their relationships, their ups and downs, and how to work a room with them all.”

Producers reportedly tried testing out some of the OGs with new and younger potential cast members in recent months, however, nothing came out of it. Gorga has appeared on the Bravo reboot of Wife Swap, while Giudice hosts several podcasts and has competed on Special Forces. Giudice’s eldest daughter, Gia, remains in the Bravo-verse, appearing as a cast member on Next Gen NYC. The second season is said to be premiering sometime this year.

Giudice has been a full-time cast member since its inaugural season. The Gorgas joined the cast in Season 3.