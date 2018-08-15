‘Seven Year Switch’ Star Says He’s Not Sure If He Can ‘Ignore’ Switch Wife’s Body

This Seven Year Switch pairing is starting off their cohabitation with some sparks!

Charles and Kenya are one of four couples switching partners for two weeks as part of switch therapy on the Lifetime series, which is designed to help them with their struggling marriages. But Charles, who has cheated on his wife in the past, looks like he might be thinking about his switch wife Angela in a far-from-platonic way.

“The intimacy level with Angela is very comfortable,” he says in a clip from Tuesday’s episode obtained by the Daily Mail. “I’ve been drinking a little bit of wine, and I feel like I am free to be myself with her. And I don’t have that option with Kenya.”

But Charles’ flirty behavior doesn’t seem like his wife is on his mind at all as the two work out the sleeping arrangement for their first night as a temporary couple. As Angela insists he sleep on the couch, he tries to make her feel guilty about his sacrifice.

“I gotta sleep out here. You oughta have some sympathy for me,” he says.

“I have a lot of sympathy,” Angela responds, not without a trace of flirtation in her own voice. “That’s why I brought you very comfortable cover.”

She then jokes that the conversation is the “craziest pillow talk” she’s ever had. Charles, meanwhile, lets the cameras know that he doesn’t just seem like he’s flirting with his switch wife.

“I don’t want to hurt Kenya. I’ve already hurt her enough,” he says in a confessional. “But you know, I have a beautiful woman in the house with me.”

“I don’t know if I could ignore this woman’s body for two weeks in the house,” he continues. “I would be remiss if i didn’t have a little bit of that chocolate.”

While returning to the bedroom, Angela can be heard saying, “Whatever you want to happen is going to happen,” but it’s not clear what she means by this.

Charles, however, at the end of the clip appears to be making his way to the bedroom. Will he go inside? Will the two push the limit in their switch marriages?

Tune in to Seven Year Switch (produced by Kinetic Content), which airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

