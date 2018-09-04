‘Seven Year Switch’ Husband Tony Wonders If Wife Angela Is Respecting Boundaries in Exclusive Clip

Seven Year Switch husband Tony isn’t sure what kind of relationship he’ll have to return to after this marriage experiment.

After he and wife Angela swapped partners for Kenya and Charles as part of the Lifetime reality series’ radical switch therapy earlier this season, Tony and Kenya have worried that their spouses have found too much of a connection. In an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s all-new episode (produced by Kinetic Content), the two mull over the information they learned from their Summit Meetings with the other spouses.

Tony feels nervous after hearing Charles talk about the deep friendship he’s built with Angela already, telling the cameras, “It just makes you wonder if she’s following through with the boundaries she’s set.”

In a flashback to before the experiment, Angela lays down some strict rules for their time with their switch partners including “no holding hands and kissing people.”

“I don’t play those types of games,” she warns him.

Bringing up his issues with Kenya’s husband tactfully, Charles tells her, “Something about him and what he was talking about today, it just feels like there’s some sort of a connection there with Angela. It’s a lot.”

This immediately causes Kenya to perk up, having dealt with infidelity regarding her husband in the past. “Trust is my issue, it’s something that Charles and I deal with, and for me to hear there’s a connection between Charles and Angela, at the forefront of my mind is Charles being faithful,” she tells the camera.

Returning to their regular marriage after this experiment should definitely be interesting, the switch spouses hypothesize, especially due to how different they feel as people.

“That’s what [relationship expert Charles J. Orlando] brought to our attention,” Kenya says. “He was like, keep in mind that you might not come back to the same Charles. Nine times out of 10, they will be a new person coming back into the marriage.”

Tony agrees, saying, “I’ve never been separated like this from Angela before, but I know I’ve changed a lot over the course of this therapy. I’m worried that I won’t know who she is or where our marriage goes from here.”

Will the couples be able to come back together after their time apart? Or will they realize they want something different out of a relationship?

Seven Year Switch (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

