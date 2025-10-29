‘Selling Sunset’ Star Removed From Filming After Discussing Co-Star’s Late Parents

Nicole Young made a dramatic exit from Selling Sunset Season 9 after making a dig at co-star Chrishell Stause‘s late parents.

In the new season of the Netflix reality series, which premiered Wednesday, Young, 39, and Stause, 44, got into a fight during a group dinner over Young’s previous false allegations that Emma Hernan had been having an affair with a married man.

As the two realtors went back and forth, Stause revisited her previous allegations about Young’s alleged drug use, at which point Young fired back, “Honey, you’re confusing me with your parents, OK?” She added, “You seem to be obsessed with drugs.”

The rest of the table then turned on Young, with Amanza Smith, 48, pointing out that Stause’s parents are dead. “I hope you are on drugs because this is f—king inexcusable,” she told Young.

Young wasn’t backing down, though, pointing out that Stause had previously spoken about her parents “being addicts,” adding, “It is OK for me to continually be called a drug addict. You talked about your parents doing drugs.”

Hernan also called Young “sick and evil” as she was then kicked out of the dinner, and in the next episode, Brett and Jason Oppenheim fired Young from her job due to the comments she had made.

Young shared a message with her Instagram followers Tuesday, writing, “No need to speak loudly when your presence says enough.” She continued, “Sometimes the smallest window is all you need to show the truth and who you really are. And never forget, if haters are hating, you’re doing something right 😉 Keep shining and never let anyone dim your light!”

On Oct. 22, she also shared a video about “projection,” which she defined as “the mental process in which an individual attributes their own internal thoughts, beliefs, emotions, experiences, and personality traits onto another person.” She continued, “Be smart enough to recognize when it’s happening and then take notes because they just showed you their hand!”