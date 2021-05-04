'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Speaks out About Domestic Abuse Allegations Against Ex

✖

Seeking Sister Wife star Vanessa Cobbs is showing her support for Christeline Petersen after she accused Dimitri Snowden and Ashley Snowden of domestic violence. After Petersen, who is from South Africa and was being courted as Snowden’s potential second wife, filed two restraining orders, which were later dissolved, Cobbs addressed the accusations against her ex's in several social media posts.

In the first of multiple posts, Cobbs, who tied the knot to the Snowdens in Season 2 of the TLC series but left the relationship before Season 3, shared a photo of a purple heart painted on her hand. The photo was shared with a caption consisting simply of a purple heart emojis, with purple being the color to represent solidarity with victims of domestic violence. Cobbs turned the comments on the post off and she did not directly mention either Dimitri or Ashley or Petersen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Cobbs (@vanessacobbs)

Cobbs returned to the social media platform not long after with a gallery featuring various quotes, including one reading, "The same people that did you wrong are telling a different version of the story and they’re playing the victim." A second quote in the carousel read, "If you continually have problems with everyone you come across, more than likely the problem is you," with a third stating, "Enabling: Removing the natural consequences of someone’s behavior." Cobbs also shared a lengthier quote from Shahida Arabi, which in part read, "The Kumbaya Enabler: An enabler who misuses their faith or spirituality to police and micromanage survivors of narcissistic predators." The gallery included two more quotes, including one with the words "LIE AND DENY" in red and a final quote titled "Narcissism & the Dynamics of Evil." She captioned the gallery, "Enough. Stop lying to the world and yourselves. Get help. There's no shame in therapy." She did not reply to any of the comments on the post, many of which speculated the quotes were her response to the accusations against the Snowdens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Cobbs (@vanessacobbs)

In court documents, Petersen alleged Dimitri abused her "numerous times" over the past year, including an instance in January when he allegedly woke her up by "slamming my head into the headboard of the bed and he was yelling at me." She also alleged the abuse also occurred during sex. A judge initially granted the restraining order, though following a Wednesday court appearance, dissolved it after finding it did not meet the burden of proof, according to TMZ. The judge also tossed the case against Ashley.