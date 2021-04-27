'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Accused of Domestic Abuse in Restraining Order Filing

✖

Seeking Sister Wife star Dimitri Snowden is facing troubling accusations from one of his potential sister wives. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Christeline Petersen filed and was granted a restraining order against Snowden after she accused him of multiple instances of domestic abuse.

In the filing, Petersen alleged Snowden has been physically abusive towards her over the course of the past year. Peterson, a single mother from South Africa, traveled to the U.S. to be courted as a third wife on the TLC reality show and has been living with Snowden for several months now. While it is unclear when exactly the abuse started, Petersen alleged that in January of this year, she awoke to Snowden "slamming my head into the headboard of the bed and he was yelling at me." Petersen said Snowden "slammed her head on the headboard several times" and she filed a police report following the incident. She claimed Petersen "often yells and punches the walls or furniture."

In the documents, Petersen also alleged Snowden has been abusive towards her while they were being intimate, stating that she sustained "bruises, scratches, and redness around her neck" after Snowden "choked me during sex, even though I told him not to." Petersen said in the legal documents that "the more I struggled the more he enjoyed it" and she eventually "stopped saying no after a few times, because any struggle by me would prolong the sex and choking." The choking has been a repeated action, Petersen claimed, and has even gotten to the point where she felt dizzy and as though she was going to pass out.

Petersen filed for a restraining order against Snowden on an unspecified date. A judge quickly granted the order. Snowden now must stay at least 100 feet away from Petersen and her two daughters, whom Petersen said are afraid of Snowden.

According to TV Showcase, news of the restraining order comes less than a month after Snowden deleted all of his social media accounts, including his Twitter and Instagram accounts. The outlet, Snowden's social media accounts were deactivated in mid-April, with his Twitter account, for example, showing a message reading, "Something went wrong. Try again," when attempting to view it. It is unclear if his decision to deactivate social media from his life was prompted by the new legal trouble. The outlet at the time suggested the deactivation could dwindle down to confidentiality and the show, as Season 3 finds the Snowdens courting two women – Petersoe and a woman by the name of Tayler. Currently, Snowden has not publicly addressed the allegations against him. TLC also has not responded to the allegations.