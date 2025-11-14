‘Seeking Sister Wife’: Davis Family Comes to a ‘Crossroads’ During Confrontation With Potential New Sister Wife in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Seeking Sister Wife‘s Davis family has reached a “crossroads” with potential new sister wife Teresa — and it’s unclear if they can come back from it.

Tensions rise when the Davises confront Teresa in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s all-new episode of the TLC show, escalating to a possible point of no return for the polygamous family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

April Davis is first to broach the subject with Teresa, asking her tentatively how she’s feeling during a sit-down with the rest of the family.

tlc

Teresa isn’t ready to dive in, however, telling the group, “I think I’d like to have this conversation at another time. I’m going to go ahead and take a drive like I normally would.”

April reminds Teresa that “running away” from tough conversations means they “don’t ever get to reconcile” anything, but Teresa is convinced she needs a “moment,” noting that it’s “a lot right now” to handle.

Nick begins to let her know, “I do have to make it very clear that we have reached sort of a crossroads to where—” but is cut off by Teresa, who stands up to leave, assuring him, “I got you. I’m going to go take a moment.”

“I feel very sad, and I feel very ashamed that these people love me so much and they’re so patient,” she admits in a confessional. “Yet I still somehow can’t get it together.”

Back in the Davis household, April laments that this is what “always happens” with Teresa, which leads to nothing ever being discussed, “’cause she’ll leave and then come back later and then act like nothing’s wrong and not want to talk about anything.”

“Every time that we’ve tried to have a conversation with Teresa, she basically just runs away,” April continues in a confessional. “She avoids any kind of confrontation. It’s not working.”

Play video

Meanwhile, Teresa is determined to get production to take her microphone off of her as the rest of her potential new family begs her to sit down to talk to them. “I’m done for the evening,” she tells them, leaving the house and getting in her car to go for a drive.



Teresa’s exit seems to be a breaking point for Nick, who declares that he won’t “got chase after her” or “sit up here [saying], ‘No, wait, no, Theresa, don’t go.’”

“I’m mad,” he continues in an interview. “This is upsetting to me. We’re trying to get our family established. If you don’t want to understand that or you don’t want to work towards that, well, then just nevermind.”

The TLC personality goes on, “I’m sitting there trying to have an adult conversation. I’m sitting there trying to work out some things. If you want to get up and act all flustered all extra and just get the f—k up and go then.”

“It’s at a point where it’s like, look, we’ve got to get this straight, because I don’t like this disruption in my house,” he admits. “One thing I absolutely will not tolerate from anybody coming into this situation is the disruption of the peace in my household.”

Seeking Sister Wife airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.