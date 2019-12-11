See Mackenzie McKee’s Touching Tattoo Dedicated to Late Mom Angie Douthit

Mackenzie McKee has a part of her mother with her at ll times. The Teen Mom OG star shared a touching tribute to her mother Angie Douthit this past weekend, just days before losing her loved one after a long battle with cancer. News of Douthit’s death were revealed on her Instagram Tuesday, with McKee having kept fans up to date on her mother’s condition throughout the difficult journey.

McKee shared a photo of the touching tattoo she got in honor of her mother on her left arm, featuring the words “Always Be Kind” written in Douthit’s handwriting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The post also include a photo collage of McKee and her mother during a photoshoot in a field, where both can be seen laughing and sharing a sweet hug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mackenzie Mckee (@mackenziemckee) on Dec 6, 2019 at 6:25am PST

“#alwaysbekind In her own handwriting [pink heart emoji],” she wrote in the caption of the touching post.

Fans of the Teen Mom personality took to the comments section at the time to share positive thoughts to support during the difficult moment.

“Praying for you. I know exactly what you’re going through. Nothing anyone can say is going to make you feel better so I’ll just pray!” One user commented.

“Make me cry. We need so much more kindness in this world today. Sending prayers your way. [prayer hands emoji],” another fan commented.

“I love this. Stay strong momma. Prayers to you and your family [four red heart emojis],” another user wrote.

The family announced the tragic news of Douthit’s passing in an emotional post on her Instagram Tuesday.

“On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race,” the caption began after a selection from 1 Corinthians 11:1. “Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories.”

“Angie found out about her cancer in January 2018. She wanted to keep everyone informed of what was going on so she made a social media post. The next day she made another. And then another. And what started as an easy way to convey information turned into wildfire of hope that spread over the world,” the post continued. “She wasn’t able to sleep an entire night so she would wake up around 3am to write her posts.”

Douthit will be remembered for her strong faith, dedication and the love for her family and friends, the post continued.

“We watched her get up everyday in the darkest hours of the night to spread the brightest light that she knew of, her Savior Jesus Christ,” the caption reads. “There were times when she wrote her posts through pain and confusion. There were times at the end when she couldn’t type and would ask her daughters to type for her but she would not give up spreading the gospel message of hope. In nearly two years, she never missed her daily post…tomorrow she will.”

Ending with a call-out to her followers, the author wrote, “But this is where you pick up the baton and run like she did mighty warrior. You can choose this day to be like Angie and use your social media engagements to make a difference rather than disaster, to spread love and not hate, and to always be kind.”

Douthit broke the news of her cancer getting worse to McKee back in an August episode of the MTV series, at the time she revealed the doctors had given her six months left to live.