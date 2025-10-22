‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 3 Trailer Just Dropped Amid Stars’ ‘DWTS’ Success

MomTok is back with more drama as two of the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars dance it out in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom.

Hulu released the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 trailer on Wednesday, revealing just how deep the schisms in MomTok run following the drama of Season 2.

Viewers last saw Taylor Frankie Paul, Layla Taylor, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Ngatikaura and Miranda McWhorter celebrating Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck’s casting on Dancing With the Stars at the Season 2 reunion, but it’s clear the divide between Demi Engemann and Leavitt’s side of MomTok and the rest of the ladies has eliminated any good graces in the group.

“I’m going to start my own MomTok,” Leavitt says in the trailer, as Taylor adds, “Worst case scenario, someone leaves with their extensions ripped out of their head.”

As Neeley worries about “a leak in MomTok,” Matthews assures, “If there’s one thing we’re good at, it’s getting to the bottom of a scandal.”

Affleck is also notably returning to the fray after taking time away in Season 2 for her mental health. “Part of me is scared to come back,” Affleck says in the trailer. “If it’s bad, I’m packing my bags and I’m going back to Arizona.”

Leavitt and Affleck are currently competing on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, with Leavitt and her pro partner Mark Ballas taking home the first 10s of the season Tuesday for their quickstep to “Popular” on Wicked Night.

Judge Derek Hough praised the “advanced” and “jam-packed” routine after watching Leavitt channel her inner Glinda, adding, “I feel like we are discovering a star before our eyes.” When it came time for the judges to unveil their scores, Leavitt earned three 10s and a 9 for a score of 39/40.

Affleck then took on the role of Elphaba while performing a foxtrot with partner Jan Ravnik to “As Long as You’re Mine.” Judge Bruno Tonioli praised Affleck’s improving “flow of movement,” as Carrie Ann Inaba told her she liked “the direction you’re going in.” Affleck ultimately earned a 32/40 for the performance.

All 10 episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives drop on Thursday, Nov. 13 on Hulu.