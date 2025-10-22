‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judges Give First 10s of the Season on ‘Wicked’ Night

Dancing With the Stars has been changed for good after the scores on Wicked Night.

As the celebrity contestants of Season 34 traveled to Oz for a thrillifying night in the ballroom dedicated to the upcoming film Wicked: For Good, the judges awarded the first 10s of the season alongside their special guest judge, Wicked director John M. Chu.

The first 10s of Season 34 went to Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and her pro partner Mark Ballas, who nailed their quickstep to “Popular.”

The performance inspired judge Derek Hough to get up out of his seat as he asked, “What?!” Praising the “advanced” and “jam-packed” routine, Hough gushed, “I feel like we are discovering a star before our eyes.”

Chu agreed that the dance was the “perfect blend of technical prowess and fun,” saying that he was “floating on air in a bubble” watching Leavitt and Ballas dance. Bruno Tonioli joked that the dance was “Glinda gone ballistic,” while Carrie Ann Inaba agreed it was “unhinged in all the right ways.”

When it came time for the judges to unveil their scores, three out of the four awarded Leavitt a 10, with Hough coming in just slightly lower with a 9 for a total of 39/40.

Later in the evening, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and her pro partner Ezra Sosa also took home 10s for their stunning rumba to “For Good,” which Tonioli called “drop-dead gorgeous” and Inaba declared “perfection.”

Chu, who revealed he had seen Chiles compete at the Paris Olympics, said he saw the same look in her eye in the ballroom that he saw on the mat. “You want to win this thing, I can tell,” he said.

While Chiles and Sosa received three 10s from the judges, Hough was once again the holdout, awarding her a 9 and asking to see “the emotions even more.”

At the end of the night, after the scores had been combined from the last two weeks, it was comedian Andy Richter and his pro partner Emma Slater who landed at the bottom of the leaderboard, with Leavitt and Ballas on top.

Once the viewers’ votes were added in, however, it was Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying who was sent packing alongside his pro partner Rylee Arnold. Hoying called the experience “everything” as he bid the ballroom farewell, saying, “I had so much fun. It’s Wicked Night. It’s the perfect way to go.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, streaming the next day on Hulu.