Sean Spicer Reveals What Donald Trump Said About His ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Weight Loss

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has the support of his old boss, President Donald Trump, when it comes to his competing on Dancing With the Stars. After Trump called for his Twitter followers to vote for Spicer on the ABC dance compeititon show earlier this month, the former staffer survived another week, despite getting the lowest score on the night. Spicer also told Page Six the president had called him Sunday to congratulate him on his weight loss.

“I spoke to the president on Sunday, he made it clear he’s watching me. I doubt it’s in real time, but he knew all about my costumes and he noticed my weight loss — he told me ‘Have you been slimming down?’” Spicer told the outlet, adding when asked if Trump would have been too busy to be watching Dancing With the Stars, “He can walk and chew gum at the same time!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spicer may have been safe, but Monday’s show marked the end of the road for Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, who was eliminated alongside pro partner Jenna Johnson on Halloween Night.

“It’s a night of mixed emotions,” Spicer told Entertainment Tonight after Monday’s live show “I’m humbled by the support and that so many people have voted for us, considering where our scores were. But then obviously seeing a friend go home, who’s done so much, has made so much progress, it’s tough. I know how hard he works and so it’s mixed. I’m really excited and humbled that we’re going on but I’m really sad to see him go.”

He added of Brown, getting emotional while discussing the elimination, “We’ve had a lot of great conversation and he’s been unbelievably supportive of me, and I have of him. I think we both had some stumbles out of the gate. So, knowing that we both had to double down and work really hard to make progress kind of creates this bond. We did the team dance together … and so it is tough to see him go.”

Brown reacted to Spicer’s words positively, saying the show “has been a positive experience for me from day one. I have grown, I’ve learned stuff and also, I gotta be honest with you, when this show started for me, there was backlash, because I made a comment about Sean Spicer,” he recalled. “A lot of people told me, ‘You’re wrong, we don’t like you.’ And I just knew in my heart, we’re at a place in our country where people are divided, where they’re not talking, and to see Sean’s reaction tonight — to see and have the conversations I’ve been having with him shows that if you can just show kindness, maybe you can influence somebody who has different points of view than you.”

“That’s what’s been happening. So, I feel like a winner,” he added. “But think about that. No one would have thought at the beginning of this that a white Republican would have been crying over the gay black guy going home. It’s because we’ve had heartfelt conversations, we’ve talked about things, and it doesn’t mean that I’ve influenced him completely, but I’ve touched his heart to some degree and I think that’s what we need in this country. So, I’m happy about it.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Eric McCandless