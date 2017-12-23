Scott Disick Bashed Over ‘Uncomfortable’ Video of Sofia Richie

Scott Disick is under fire after posting a video of his 19-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie, dancing in her underwear.

The video made some feel “uncomfortable,” while another wondered if Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend has “daddy issues.”

Disick, who is 15 years older than Richie, posted two clips of her dancing in a Christmas sweater and her underwear Thursday on his Instagram story.

In the clips, Richie is seen dancing to her father Lionel Richie‘s 1983 hit “All Night Long (All Night).”

Considering the age gap and that Disick is also raising three children with Kardashian, many who saw the video were made uncomfortable by it.

The 34-year-old Disick and Richie have been linked since May, and they’ve chronicled their romantic trips to Europe and Mexico on social media. In November, PEOPLE reported that they are “very serious.”

“His friends adore her and nobody notices the age difference,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is very mature, she grew up in Hollywood and has always been in older situations. They seem really happy.”

Although Richie has been a co-star on Disick’s social media, don’t expect her to appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians any time soon. TMZ reported last week that she won’t be on the show, as the other members of the Kardashian family don’t know her well.

Kourtney Kardashian and Disick were together for over a decade before they called it quits for good in 2015. They are parents to Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 3.

