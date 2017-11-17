Scott Disick Reportedly Turns Down Six-Figure ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Salary Because of This

Scott Disick won’t be appearing on Celebrity Big Brother anytime soon, reportedly turning down a huge pay day over a particular sticking point.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member, 34, was offered at least $100,000 to appear on the show, reports the Sun, but didn’t agree to the deal after Celebrity Big Brother producers wouldn’t pay for a private jet to fly him and his 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie over to the U.K.

He also was allegedly asking for producers to pay for a home for Richie and his entire team in London while Scott lived in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Disick has reportedly been courted for the reality show about a dozen times, but producers can’t seem to meet all the demands it would take for “The Lord” to appear on the show.

Disick is reportedly very close to his new girlfriend, reportedly telling friends he is in love with her.

The two have been jet-setting recently on a number of luxurious vacations, including ones to Mexico and Italy.

The age difference hasn’t bothered the model’s famous dad, Lionel Richie.

“He’s good. He’s been very nice. He’s been very cool. He’s very supportive, whatever that means,” she said last week.

Kourtney Kardashian, with whom Disick has three children, has moved on to a younger model as well, dating Younes Bendjima since before they were photographed together at the Cannes Film Festival.

Kardashian, 38, has had her romance with the 24-year-old described as “intense” by younger sister Kendall Jenner.