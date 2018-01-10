Scheana Marie’s Ex-Boyfriend Blames ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members For Breakup

Scheana Marie’s Vanderpump Rules castmates were the death of her relationship with Robert Valletta.

The Bravo reality personality talked about her October split with her boyfriend when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live Monday, and Valletta even called in to the show to tell his side of the story.

“The truth is, it’s really hard in her circle of friends,” Valletta said. “Individually, when they’re by themselves, they’re really great people. But when you put that group of people together, they’re savages. They come after you, and it’s really hard to have a successful relationship with those people attacking you from all sides.”

“It’s really hard,” he continued. “Her world is really hard to feel secure in.”

Valletta was the subject of said savagery on Monday’s episode of the Bravo show, when rumors spread he kissed another woman while seeing Marie. Both denied the claims, with Marie calling it “bulls—,” as Valletta isn’t a big kisser.

Valletta was the Marie’s first relationship after splitting with husband Mike Shay in November 2016 and finalizing their divorce in April. The two were friends for more than a decade before things turned romantic.

“Scheana and I have been broken up for a little bit, but literally our relationship has maintained the same for the past 12 years. We are each other’s best friends and that has been in and out of relationships for the past 12 years. It’s been great,” Valletta said on Watch What Happens Live.

“Full transparency, everything happens for a reason. Scheana and I have always had a great amount of respect for each other and have always loved each other,” he continued. “At the end of the day, we’ve done a great job of being there for each other and supporting each other. We have a great relationship because we communicate through everything and we always support each other. And if it’s not right now, then it’s in the future. And we know that, and we’re okay with that.”

When asked if Marie would leave the show to be with her ex, Valletta rebuffed the question.

“I would never let her do that,” he said. “At the end of the day, I know how important the show is for her, and I support her for that. Everything happens for a reason, and as long as we are positive with each other and always supporting each other, everything is going to happen the way it’s supposed to.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@Scheana