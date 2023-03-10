'Say Yes to the Dress' Bride Panics Over Being 'Picky' in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Say Yes to the Dress bride-to-be Dominique is in panic mode as she realizes just how picky she really is while trying to find the perfect gown to fit her and her family's expectations. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Saturday's all-new episode of the TLC show, the blushing bride works with Kleinfeld Bridal consultant Amber to try and find a dress that meets her exacting taste.

"I definitely think trying on these first three dresses gave Amber a pretty clear idea of what I don't like and maybe not so much of what I actually do like," she says as Amber pulls out another gown for her to look at. "I know this one has flowers but is that too many flowers?" Amber asks Dominique, who confirms that unfortunately, the floral pattern is just too much. "See, I didn't think I was this picky until today," Dominique tells her.

It's starting to weigh on the bride-to-be. "I see a lot of patterns that I like and I pull it out and it's not the cut that I'm looking for," she says with frustration. "There's so many dresses. Do I know what I want? I don't think I do." Combing through the stockroom, Dominique narrates, "I don't like that. I don't like that. That is too floral but had great potential. No, absolutely not." She asks worriedly, "Why can't I find what I'm looking for? I'm surrounded by hundreds of dresses and I am not having any luck."

Say Yes to the Dress has helped brides find their perfect gowns for 22 seasons now, but Kleinfeld Fashion Director Randy Fenoli told PEOPLE it's more than simply finding a dress to him. "For me, it's always about the story and about the person and about what people are going through, about really the humanity of it all," he said. "Especially girls and brides that never thought they were going to find love or find the one. ...Every bride that comes in, I genuinely do care. I'm not there to make a sale. I'm not there to sell a dress. I'm there to dress a bride." Say Yes to the Dress airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.