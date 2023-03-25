Savannah Chrisley Wants Her 'Answered Prayer' in Post About Parent's Todd and Julie's Prison Sentence

Savannah Chrisley shared an emotional message for her missing jailed parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley. In Florida and Kentucky, the couple is serving a 19-year sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion charges, resulting in a difficult time for the family who rose to fame on the hit television show Chrisley Knows Best. Savannah recently shared a touching message on her social media accounts. In her post to her Instagram story, the actress shared her thoughts, and she attached a quote that contained a message of hope for an answer to prayer amid their current circumstances. The text read: "I hope that soon you get to dance around your living room with your answered prayer. I hope that you are so full of joy and contagious laughter. I hope that your person loves you just the way God intended. I hope it lasts a lifetime…all the way to heaven."

Over the image, she wrote, "Miss you, mama and daddy...." She shared earlier how she would never forget when her parents were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion. Savannah stated in a podcast interview that her family is seeking an appeal and that the conviction was totally unexpected. She also said that the government had unfairly targeted the couple. She opened up about the emotional moment when she witnessed her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, receive their guilty verdict after a month-long trial on Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe. Having been through a four-week trial, Savannah said that she would never forget hearing the verdict and seeing how the charges against her parents repeatedly came out as "guilty." She added, "And I just saw the looks on my parent's faces and just everything, they were just in tears. We were not expecting that, we were like, 'There's no way."

Since the sentencing, she has cared for her younger brother Grayson and niece Chloe. However, the responsibilities have taken their toll on her, and she has suffered from breakdowns in the past. On an episode of her podcast, Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley, she disclosed the challenges she faced as the primary caretaker of the 16-year-old and 10-year-old. "Right now, where I'm at with Chloe and Grayson and my story," she began, "I had a conversation with my dad and he said, 'This is going to be the hardest, but most rewarding thing you've ever done.' I'm starting to see that."It's so crazy because I went from a place," Savannah continued, "sitting in the same chair thinking about how mad I was at God, 'Why would you allow all these things to happen?'...Now I'm in a place of such peace."