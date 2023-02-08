Savannah Chrisley Gets Candid About 'Full-on Breakdown' She Had During Parents' Prison Sentences

Savannah Chrisley recently opened up and spoke candidly about having a "full-on breakdown" during her parents' prison sentences. In a new episode of her podcast — Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley podcast — the 25-year-old share ho she has been handling being the main caregiver and guardian for her brother Grayson, 16, and adopted sister Chloe, 10, who is also her biological niece. "Right now, where I'm at with Chloe and Grayson and my story," she began, "I had a conversation with my dad and he said, 'This is going to be the hardest, but most rewarding thing you've ever done.' I'm starting to see that."

"It's so crazy because I went from a place," Savannah continued, "sitting in the same chair thinking about how mad I was at God, 'Why would you allow all these things to happen?'...Now I'm in a place of such peace." In November, Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to serve prison time after their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation. Notably, in addition to the aforementioned charges, prosecutors also accused Julie of attempting to rent a California home with fake bank statements and a false credit report.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Julie, 49, and Todd, 53, reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. According to TMZ, Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Both had filed appeals for their sentences but were denied.

Speaking about her experience in a new parental-type role, Savannah said, "With Chloe and Grayson, they need to see peace and calmness. We need to figure out healthier ways to cope with things and deal with things. Even if it's just little things, I'm trying to implement because I'm not their mom. I'm not their dad. I'm their sister. I want to stay in that role as sister, but it's hard when you're in the role of parent and discipline."

Savannah added, "I'm grieving the loss of parents. Of a life I used to know. After visiting my parents this weekend, I know what my purpose is going to be, and my family's purpose is going to be when we get out of this." She then shared, "The other night, I had a full-on breakdown. I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff. I just sat down on the floor and started crying. I am not my mother. How am I going to do this? I don't feel that I am worthy or capable enough of doing the job she's done for all her life."

However, she found a lot of love and support from Chloe, explaining, "I was sitting there, and the next day Chloe said, 'You're doing a pretty good job. You made me ramen noodles last night.' From here on out, every Sunday we're going to plan our meals for the week and you guys tell me what you want for dinner, and we'll get the groceries for the week, and you'll know every night what you're going to eat."