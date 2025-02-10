Savannah Chrisley Says It’s ‘Tough’ Being a Single Parent Amid Parents’ Prison Sentences

Savannah Chrisley is opening up about single motherhood amid her parents’ prison sentences. Her mom, Julie Chrisley, and dad Todd Chrisley began their separate sentences in 2023. Since then, Savannah has become the legal guardian of her niece, Chloe Chrisley. Her parents adopted the now 12-year-old in 2026. And Savannah says raising a pre-teen isn’t easy, especially as she also looks out for her younger brother, Greyson.

It’s difficult for her juggling both motherhood and work as she hosts a popular podcast as well as working as a social media and realtor. But she says it’s important to show her children what a work ethic looks like while also putting them first. “When a client asks you to show up for them, you do it. Even as a single parent, you still do it,” she said in a recent Instagram Story. She noted also having to tackle multiple things off her to-do list in a day, adding, “We went from school pickup to real estate.”

She didn’t end without giving a word of encouragement for others dealing with the same thing. “I know it can be tough,” she said. “I know it can be really hard to juggle your schedules and sometimes you feel like you’re just failing, and I’m here to tell you that you’re doing a great job. Just remember all the long hours you put in, you do it for them.”

Grayson is now 18 and off to college. The controversial reality couple are serving 12-year and seven-year prison sentences after being convicted of tax evasion and fraud.

In February 2023, Savannah spoke on her podcast about her new normal and navigating her life in her new role. “We need to figure out healthier ways to cope with things and deal with things,” she said on her Unlocked podcast. “Even if it’s just the little things, I’m trying to implement because I’m not their mom. I’m not their dad. I’m their sister. I want to stay in that role as sister, but it’s hard when you’re in the role of parent and discipline.”