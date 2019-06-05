Savannah Chrisley Reveals Dad Todd’s ‘Full Throttle’ Approach to Her Wedding to Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley may be staying far away from bridezilla territory when it comes to planning her upcoming wedding to Nic Kerdiles, but don’t rule out dad Todd!

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the Chrisley Knows Best star revealed that her dad has been more than helpful when it comes to getting things planned for the upcoming nuptials.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My dad’s, obviously, going full throttle on all [of] the wedding planning,” she told the outlet. “So I think we’ll be set.”

And while the outspoken Nashville real estate guru recently joked, “Who cares?” on his daughter’s Instagram when she solicited venue advice from her followers, Chrisley revealed the laid back attitude is far from reality.

“He cares about it, that’s for sure,” Chrisley said, jokingly adding, “It’s more his wedding than it is mine.”

The bride-to-be admitted she’s “pretty easy going” herself, but revealed there are details involved she really does care about.

“Honestly, I’m a big floral person,” she explained. “So the floral arrangements have to be on point, and a big, big cake. Other than that, I’m pretty easy going.”

The USA Network star is also keeping her options open when it comes to the overall size of her ceremony.

“We’re trying to decide,” the 21-year-old admitted. “Do we want to keep it really private, or do we want to tell all of our business? Because it is one day and you never get that day back. So, maybe we’ll just enjoy it for ourselves and then tell everyone after.”

And while things are moving quickly when it comes to walking down the aisle, the former pageant queen and her hockey player fiancé are on the same page when it comes to taking things slowly after they’re officially man and wife.

“Nic and I are on the same page,” she said. “We’re going to travel, enjoy each other for the next couple of years, and then we say [we’ll have] kids [in], like, five-ish years.”

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA.

Photo credit: Instagram/Savannah Chrisley