Savannah Chrisley Just Shared the Sweetest Photo With Dad Todd

✖

Savannah Chrisley took some time on Saturday to share some kind words about her father, Todd Chrisley. She posted a lengthy caption in which she spoke about how much she appreciates her dad. Her post comes a few days after Savannah filled in for Todd on the family's podcast, Chrisley Confessions, as the Chrisley patriarch wasn't feeling well enough to film the episode on Wednesday with his wife, Julie Chrisley.

Savannah posted a photo of herself and her dad in a picturesque landscape with their backs turned to the camera. The 23-year-old wrote that while this photo may not showcase the "best angle" or "best whatever," it means a lot to her as it focuses on the bond that she shares with Todd. She wrote, "This photo may not be the best angle or the best whatever...but it’s THE BEST photo to me!! This right here...this is MY DAD...and he’s a man like no other! When I sit back and remember all the countless times that he’s carried me on his shoulders (literally and figuratively), I am convinced that God knew what He was doing when he chose this man to be my dad." Savannah continued to tell her followers about all of the lessons that she's learned from her father, including her love of God, her care for others, and her confidence in herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley)

The one man that has always encouraged me to reach for the stars was him," she continued. "He’s taught me to love Jesus well, people well, and most importantly...love myself well! He’s taught me to be a lady but to NEVER allow a man to think he can outsmart me. Today, I just watched my dad...and he made me so proud to be his daughter. this photo has been us since I was born...and it will be us until the end!! THANK YOU daddy...for just being YOU! @toddchrisley."

Naturally, it wasn't before long that Todd responded to the sweet message on Instagram. He commented on the photo to share just how much he loves his daughter and appreciates her kind words about their relationship. Todd wrote, "I love you to the moon and back sweet girl, my children have and always will be my greatest accomplishment and even in the bad times and stupid decisions you are ALL still mine."