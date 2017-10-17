‘PLL’s Sasha Pieterse Reveals How Much Weight She Lost Doing ‘DWTS’

Although Monday night proved to be Sasha Pieterse’s final dance on Dancing With the Stars, the Pretty Little Liars actress revealed she underwent both a physical and emotional transformation on the show.

The 21-year-old danced a rumba to “Kiss the Girl” from Disney’s Little Mermaid with partner Gleb Savchenko — but before dancing said she’s lost a good deal of weight since being on the show.

Since joining season 25 of the reality show, Pieterse shared in September that she was down 15 pounds. On Monday, she shared that she’s lost even more weight.

“We’re halfway through the competition and I’ve lost 37 lbs. It really is magical,” said Pieterse, who gained nearly 70 pounds over two years due to a hormone condition called Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

According to the NIH, PCOS “is a hormonal issue that causes the ovaries to enlarge with cyst growth.” While it might cause menstrual and skin changes, it also includes symptoms like infertility, insulin resistance, hair loss and depression.

Women who experience PCOS can also experience metabolism problems and weight gain.

But Pieterse says DWTS helped her feel like herself again despite her PCOS.

“I’m feeling like me again,” Pieterse previously told viewers. “It’s not an easy road, but being able to focus on getting myself healthy again, and the fact that I’m seeing results, getting better is all I can ask for.”

After her and Savchenko’s dance on Monday night, Pieterse said that she “thoroughly enjoyed” this week and said that being a contestant on the show was “something that I never dreamt of and I’m doing it and I love it and I’m so thankful for this opportunity.”

Despite receiving rave reviews from the judges this week, it wasn’t enough to keep her and Savchenko in the competition, and was eliminated at the end of the episode.

“It was incredible. I knew that it was going to be amazing, but it totally blew my expectations away. I have had such an incredible time and I love everybody here, so obviously this is a very sad moment for me, but I’m juts so thankful,” Pieterse said after receiving a standing ovation from audiences. “I’ve had an amazing experience and I’m so happy that I got to share my story.”

