Sadie Robertson Shows off Her Growing Baby Bump as Due Date Nears

✖

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson is nearing the end of her pregnancy. The reality star, who announced that she was expecting in October, has been keeping her fans updated throughout her pregnancy. Most recently, Robertson posted a photo of her growing baby bump to mark the fact that she's due to give birth to her little one incredibly soon.

On Instagram, Robertson posted a black and white photo of herself, in which she can be seen wearing a camo tank top across her baby bump. In the snap, the mom-to-be dons a bright smile as she flashes a peace sign to the camera. Robertson jokingly wrote in her caption that she is indeed still pregnant, writing, "update : still pregnant ... very very pregnant." Appropriately, she ended her caption by including an emoji of a woman cradling her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob)

Robertson first announced that she was expecting a child with her husband, Christian Huff, in October, as previously mentioned. At the time, the two shared the exciting news by posing for a series of photos together while showing off their sonogram snaps. Nearly a month after announcing her pregnancy, Robertson and Huff shared photos from their gender reveal party, which highlighted how they're expecting a baby girl. As Robertson's fans are aware, she has shared numerous updates about her pregnancy since then. In late April, she revealed one of the most important updates related to her baby news — her child's name.

Robertson explained to her fans that her daughter's name somehow got leaked and that she wanted to be the one to directly share the news. She posted a photo of her baby's nursery, which included a crib with a bear wearing the word "Honey" on it, to announce that they're naming her Honey James Huff. The Duck Dynasty star wrote, "This little girl and her name already mean the world to us." She went on to write that the moniker has a tie to one of her favorite verses from the Bible, Proverbs 16:24, which reads, "Gracious words are like Honey, sweetness to the soul and health to the body."

"I’ve always loved this verse," Robertson continued. "It's made me have a love for the idea of all that honey is. It’s a sweet delicacy with a strong healing component. When Christian and I started dating we went through the book of Proverbs together and I remember getting to chapter 16 and as I read verse 24 i said to him, 'you have words like honey. they are so sweet and are healing places in my heart I didn’t even know needed to be healed.'"