Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Rae Welcome Baby Girl

Olympic swimmer and Celebrity Big Brother star Ryan Lochte and his wife, Kayla Rae Reid, welcomed their second child on Monday, the day after Father’s Day.

“Miracle #2 witnessed. Liv Rae Lochte was born today at 10:20am. 7lbs 8oz. At 20inch long. She is perfect in every way,” Lochte wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself holding Liv up to their 1-year-old son Caiden.

Lochte, 34, added the hashtags “blessed,” “daddy’s girl” and “Lochte family of 4.”

Hundreds of followers congratulated Lochte and Rae on their new bundle of joy, including some celebrities.

“Congrats Ryan and Lochte fam!” Olympian Katie Ledecky wrote.

Kandi Burruss, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother with Lochte, simply wrote, “Congratulations!!!!”

“Such a perfect family!!! Can’t wait to watch them grow into little swimmers,” one fan wrote.

“Overjoyed for you and your family Ryan. The warmest welcome to Liv,” another wrote.

“Congratulations she’s absolutely beautiful and I enjoy every moment watching your son on Instagram I can’t wait to to see more action of Caden being protective of his sister future gator swimmer right there,” another chimed in.

Lochte starred on the second season of CBS’ U.S. edition of Celebrity Big Brother, but did not make it very far. He was just the second houseguest eliminated, as the other houseguests saw him as a serious contender for the grand prize.

Lochte and Kayla married in a civil ceremony in January 2018, before they had a formal wedding in September 2018. The couple welcomed their son in June 2017.

The former What Would Ryan Lochte Do? star has 12 Olympic medals, including six golds, from the 2004 Athens, 2008 Beijing, 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Games. During the Rio games, he caused an international controversy when he claimed he and three other swimmers were robbed. In July 2018, he was suspended from competitive swimming by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for 14 months for violating an anti-doping rule.

In February, clips of Lochte explaining the consequences he faced from the Rio scandal while on Big Brother. He admitted he “over-exaggerated” the story.

“They blamed us because I fabricated the story,” he explained. “I said the gun was pointed at my head, but, it was, like, from me to you. But when I told the story, I was still, like, really drunk.”

Lochte said the backlash was the “hardest time of my life” and said he received messages telling him, “You should die.”

“I went from everyone loved me, and I was on top of the world, and then I was one of the most hated people,” Lochte said at the time.

Photo credit: Lily Lawrence/WireImage/Getty Images