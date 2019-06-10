Ryan Edwards Returns to ‘Teen Mom OG’ After Jail Time, but Maci Bookout Is ‘Still Angry’

Ryan Edwards is back on Teen Mom OG after 90 days in rehab and three months in jail on a heroin possession charge, but ex Maci Bookout is still struggling to accept him back into their son’s life.

In a preview of Monday’s Teen Mom OG Season 10 premiere, Edwards is shown spending time with wife Mackenzie Standifer, their 8-month-old son Jagger and her family as they discuss his recent stay in rehab dealing with substance abuse issues.

“So how do you feel now that I’m home?” he asks his wife, who jokes, “Well, I have a therapy session in 30 minutes … I’m just kidding.”

“No, I’m glad you’re back, I missed you,” she adds. “Now you can change some diapers. And I’m glad that you went and finished the 90 days. I know it wasn’t fun.”

“I didn’t have a choice,” he admits, to which Standifer responds, “But you did it — you started something and finished it.”

“We’re really proud of you,” Standifer’s mom adds. “It was work and we know it.”

Meanwhile, Bookout, with whom Edwards shares 10-year-old Bentley, is feeling conflicted after hearing from Standifer that he was hoping to talk with her. Being that the last time they communicated, Bookout was forced to take out a protective order for her entire family due to violent threats he made, the mother-of-three wasn’t quite sure if she was ready to sit down with him just yet following his getting clean.

“He had a lot of stuff he wanted to say and apologize for, but I’m not sure I’m in a place where I can keep my s— together, if that makes sense,” she tells husband Taylor McKinney. “I’m still angry.”

When asked what she was “holding onto” from the time before Edwards claims to have gotten clean, Bookout comes out in full mama bear mode.

“There are two things you don’t f— with when it comes to me — my kids and husband,” she tells him. “And he has done both.”

Following filming, Edwards was picked up on an old heroin possession warrant, serving three months in county jail until he was released in April.

Teen Mom OG Season 10 premieres Monday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV