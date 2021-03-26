'Teen Mom': Ryan Edwards Addresses Firing From Series and MTV

✖

Now-former Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards has addressed being fired from the hit MTV reality TV series, saying he hasn't given it "much thought." The 33-year-old spoke with The Sun about the situation and very candidly said, "I really haven’t given MTV much thought now that I have my own fabrication shop, Edwards' comment comes after it was reported earlier this week that his ex Maci Bookout McKinney got him fired from the show, along with his wife Mackenzie Edwards, and his parents Larry and Jen.

Edwards and McKinney share one child together and have been in the middle of some co-parenting drama, which reportedly led to the current situation. Mackenzie spoke out about the firing, claiming that McKinney had her agents go over Teen Mom producers heads to network executives in order to get the family fired. "Nothing happened, literally, nothing. We just got a call yesterday from Morgan and Larry at MTV and Maci's agent went above their heads and went to Viacom," she said on Wednesday.

Mackenzie then stated that Bookout's agent "said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci's abilities and her... whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that." After being asked if she could point to any specific incident that led to the firings, Mackenzie replied, "Jen and Larry got fired. We got fired. They said that when she didn't fulfill her obligations or like basically didn't have enough content that they call us back."

"They said that when [Maci] didn’t fulfill her obligations or, like, basically didn’t have enough content that they call us back,” #TeenMomOG's Mackenzie said. “Ryan was just like, 'Don’t. We’re gonna move on.'"https://t.co/aZ300f0hSW — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 25, 2021

Mackenzie made it clear that Edwards was not too upset over the situation. When asked how he initially responded, she said he told her, in part, "We're gonna live our lives. We're gonna do our jobs and, you know, have a normal life. Like, don't waste your time or your breath coming back."

Notably, an insider has claimed that MTV was not technically firing Edwards and his family, but that "they were just being set aside right now." Reportedly, this did not go over well with the family, leading "Ryan and Larry" to tell "them not to waste their time coming back to film in the future if they were serious about it."