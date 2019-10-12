Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Wanted to Kill Jen Harley During Fight, According to Police

Jersey Shore cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s latest domestic violence incident may have just been elevated. Police claim that the MTV personality threatened to kill his girlfriend, Jen Harley, during the pair’s big blow-up, which occurred Oct. 4. TMZ obtained a copy of the emergency protective order that was placed on Ortiz-Magro after the incident, and it claims the 33-year-old issued a death threat toward Harley before pushing and pursuing her outside a residence. Harley was allegedly holding the couple’s daughter, Ariana, when this all went down.

“Suspect (Ortiz-Magro) told victim (Harley) he was going to kill her. Suspect pushed victim out the house. Suspect ran after victim,” the police document read. “Victim knocked on neighbor’s door and set baby on ground. Suspect grabbed baby and dragged victim to the ground. Suspect punched victim with closed fist on face, causing visible injury.”

TMZ has sources in Ortiz-Magro’s camp that denied the allegation that a death threat was made.

“Sources close to Ronnie tell us he never threatened Jen’s life and was scared for his daughter’s safety,” the TMZ report reads. “We’re told Jen allegedly dangled Ariana over a fence, and Ronnie feared his daughter would get injured as Jen had allegedly been drinking heavily at an event earlier in the day.”

The Jersey Shore’s star’s attorney had previously denied that the facts being reported on in the case were accurate.

“The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo,” Scott E. Leemon, Ortiz-Magro’s attorney, told Us Weekly on Oct. 5. “We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

As it stands, the current protective order keeps Ortiz-Magro at least 100 yards from Harley and Ariana, who is 18 months old. That order also applies to Harley’s residence, in addition to her person.

In other articles about the alleged domestic violence incident, TMZ reported that Harley sustained several major bruises at Ortiz-Magro’s hands and that the couple is officially broken up. However it is worth noting that the pair have had several major altercations and arguments before and have decided to get back together. In fact, just hours before the alleged fight, the Jersey Shore cast member denied that the pair’s relationship was “toxic.”

“Honestly, even though everyone thinks we’re toxic, she really does balance me out,” Ortiz-Magro told Us Weekly. “She really does keep me level because with her I have her and the baby, which is a family, which is what I want at the end of the day.”

