Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Tries to Fight a Guy in New ‘Jersey Shore’ Clip

Tensions have been running high for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro as of late, and he has no problem trying to fight a man pestering him at a bar on Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Ortiz-Magro narrowly avoids getting in a fight with someone, while Angelina Pivarnick gets involved in some drama of her own.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Click here to see the sneak peek from PEOPLE.

The Jersey Shore crew is out and about at a bar when one man starts provoking them. The annoying behavior continues throughout the night until Ortiz-Magro snaps.

“I’m about to go f— homeboy up,” he says. “I have so much going on in my life, I’m about to release it on this f—ing chooch right now.”

The man leaves the bar with his friends but is followed out by Ortiz-Magro and the rest of the cast.

“I will f—ing drop you, bro,” Ortiz-Magro threatens the man. “You can call me fat, you can say my tan sucks, you can call me short, but don’t f—ing touch my chain and call me baby, unless you’re my girl.”

While the guy disappears, his girlfriend doesn’t seem to take the hint and starts to shout obscenities at Pivarnick, who was one of her old rivals from back in the day. From the street, the woman taunts Pivarnick.

“That girl is such a trash bag. She stalks my life. She’s obsessed with me, wants to f—ing bang every guy that talks to me. She’s a stripper and she’s a piece of s—,” Pivarnick rants to the camera in a confessional. “Other than that she’s a really good person.”

“She just keeps running her freaking mouth, and I’m not going to handle somebody talking s— about me.”

Eventually, Pivarnick gets fed up with the girl’s taunting, throws her purse on a chair and storms over to the girl, knocking a chair out of her way.

“Get the f— out of here, you dumb b—. I will f— you up, you stripping b—,” Pivarnick says, before lunging over the railing. The girl grabs ahold of her hair extensions while a bouncer and another man try to separate them.

Jersey Shore fans know physical altercations can unfold at the drop of the hat on the fan-favorite MTV show, but in Ortiz-Magro’s instance, it may have been a long time coming. The 33-year-old has consistently made headlines for incidents stemming from arguments with his girlfriend, Jen Harley, with whom he welcomed daughter Ariana earlier this year. Aside from cheating allegations from both Ortiz-Magro and Harley, the two have been involved in social media arguments, physical altercations and even an arrest.

Most recently, Ortiz-Magro suggested that Ariana might not be his daughter after all. On Instagram, he shared a screenshot of a text argument he was having with Harley and wrote, “When you find out you’ve been getting played and the child you have given the world and the only thing that brings [you] happiness might not be yours. #IPrayNobodyEverHasToFeelThisPainOrConfusion.”

Harley and Ortiz-Magro’s relationship drama, as well as the fight that went down in the sneak peek, will unfold on Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.