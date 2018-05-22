Ronnie Oritz-Magro and Jen Harley Split (Again)

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his baby mama Jen Harley are yet again in the off portion of their on-again, off-again relationship.

The MTV personality and the mother of his 1-month-old daughter Ariana Sky are no more, Us Weekly reported Tuesday, but it appears that their status is likely to continue changing.

“They had a big fight the other day and are done … for now,” a source close to the pair told the publication. “It’s going to keep changing every day.”

The couple have a rocky relationship, as showcased during this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. After dating throughout the show’s filming, they split on April 30 after a brutal public fight on Instagram, but reunited shortly after on May 15.

Ortiz-Magro, 32, and Harley first began dating in July 2017, getting pregnant soon after. It was a tough start for the pair, with Ortiz-Magro admitting on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, “I don’t know what ‘the one’ is. I’m having a kid with somebody that I barely know.”

Also on the MTV reality reboot, Ortiz-Magro met a girl at the club in Miami and brought her back to the house, flirting heavily with her in a hot tub and then closing the door behind them in a bathroom, leading many of his co-stars to accuse him of cheating on Harley, seven months pregnant at the time.

After welcoming their daughter, the new dad told Us Weekly that his “whole mindset” had changed.

“Things that were important to you just aren’t important anymore. Your mindset is taking care of your family and being a good role model and basically just, you never want to see anything happen to them,” he said at the time. “She gets the hiccups and I go crazy because it’s out of my hands. She’ll get them for 5-10 minutes, I’m like ‘Oh my gosh! I just want to stop them!’ So I try to scare her, I’m like ‘Boo!’ and Jen’s like, ‘Uh, that doesn’t work on babies.’ I’m like ‘Oh, that makes sense.’”

He also noted that Harley is very supportive of his reality television personality lifestyle. “Jen is very understanding; she understands that I live a certain lifestyle that involves me traveling but she knows I love her and the baby at the end of the day,” he added.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Instagram / @Jen Harley