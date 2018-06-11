Roloffs Reveal ‘Exciting News’ in Family Instagram Snap

Matt and Amy Roloff had some exciting news Monday for fans of their long-running series Little People, Big World.

The Roloff family was presented with an official Guinness Book of World Records certificate, naming their show the longest-running family-focused reality TV series in TV history.

The series began on TLC in March 2006 and, aside from a three-year break filled with specials and a spin-off series, has been on the air ever since. The series hit 298 episodes as of June 27, 2017, and reached 307 episodes this year.

“We couldn’t have done it without all of you,” Matt wrote on his Instagram page. “If you have been a fan for a while, help us share the exciting news by sharing this photo on social media and mentioning how long you have been watching #LPBW. We appreciate you guys!”

In an interview with PEOPLE, Matt said the biggest success of the series is changing the perception of little people. Matt has a condition called diastrophic dysplasia, while Amy has achondroplasia.

“We didn’t set out to change the world, but in some small way people seem to react to little people differently now,” Matt explained. “We’re just an ordinary family that’s been blessed with the most extraordinary circumstances to help change the world.”

Since the series began, the Roloff family has been through its ups and downs, including Matt and Amy getting a divorce in 2016. A preview clip for Tuesday’s episode shared with PEOPLE shows Amy considering selling their family farm in Oregon and moving to a new home.

“Life moves so fast — that’s making me realize I need to be a little more proactive,” Amy said in the clip. “I just want to see what’s out there. I love the farm, I love where I raised my kids. I’d like to see about staying there — but I don’t want to be a a fool and think that that’s forever. Things have changed.”

Roloff did not take her boyfriend, Chris Marek, for the house tour because it was a “scouting mission.”

Since the divorce was finalized, the Roloffs have lived on the farm together in separate houses built on the property. In April, Matt appeared to hint at looking at new homes himself by posting a photo of a new house on Instagram.

“After many crazy ups and down I’ve finally gotten this little gem all painted and fixed up,” he wrote in the caption. “I can’t wait to show you a video of the inside final touches.”

Matt is now dating Caryn Chandler.

New episodes of Little People, Big World air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

