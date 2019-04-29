Roger Mathews Trying to Get on ‘Jersey Shore’ to ‘Give His Side of the Story’

Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s estranged husband Roger Mathews is reportedly hoping to get on Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 to tell his side of the story.

A source told Us Weekly Thursday that Mathews started calling MTV after Family Vacation was renewed for a third season.

“Roger has been contacting MTV to be on Season 3,” the magazine’s source said. “He’s been calling them for the last week. He’s not asking to be paid, his only intentions are to film and give his side of what’s going on with Jenni. He’s offering to give his side of the story and that he’ll reveal the truth between him and Jenni.”

This is a switch for Mathews, who has previously declined opportunities to be on Jersey Shore. But this time, he is looking for an audience bigger than his social media following to give his side of their situation, Us Weekly‘s sources said.

“He’s on a smear campaign for Jenni right now. He has no other avenue to get his message out. He’s sitting on his social media airing out his dirty laundry and is trying to tell whoever else will listen,” a sources said.

MTV has not made a decision yet, and a source said it was up to Farley.

Mathews and Farley, who are parents to 4-year-old Meilani and 2-year-old Greyson, split in September. On Dec. 13, Farley filed for a restraining order against Mathews after the two got into an argument at their New Jersey home, and police were called.

Mathews shared videos from the scene on his Instagram page, claiming he left his home to record a podcast. He came home, fell asleep and was woken up at 2 a.m. by police, who took him from his home and told him about the restraining order.

Farley’s rep issued a statement, noting that “certain events transpired” that led her to calling police.

On Wednesday, Radar Online published Mathews’ 9-1-1 call to Ocean County dispatchers, in which he made several allegations against Farley before police arrived at his home on the night of Dec. 13. At one point, he says, “Mommy can’t control her emotions.” Mathews said there was an altercation, but it did not turn physical. He later predicted that Farley would call police after he left home.

“She’s going to wait until I leave and call the police and make up some crazy story,” Mathews is heard telling the dispatchers. “This is her m.o. and I’m just ensuring that she cannot do that.”

Radar Online obtained the police report from the incident. Farley claimed she “feels harassed” by her estranged husband after he allegedly threatened to post videos critical of her on social media. During the argument, Farley “became irate and began screaming and slamming her bedroom door,” according to the report.

“Jenni became completely, uncontrollably emotional like she always does and said she was calling the police. And I said, ‘For what? What did I do?’ I said, ‘I’ll call the police myself,’” Mathews said in an Instagram video the night of the alleged incident. “So I called the police because I knew she would make some sort of false police report, which is typically Jenni. The last two exes can [attest] to that. I got woken up about 2 o’clock in the morning… by two officers who said she contacted a judge and filed a restraining order.”

MTV renewed Jersey Shore Family Vacation for a third season last week. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on MTV Thursdays.

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images