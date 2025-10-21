Rock and Roll Legend and Country Superstar Joining ‘The Voice’ Season 28

The Voice Season 28 is getting an extra injection of star power.

Rock legend Joe Walsh and country superstar Zac Brown are joining the NBC singing competition as Season 28 mega mentors.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Zac Brown Band frontman will make his debut on The Voice alongside coaches Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg, while the Eagles icon will join coaches Niall Horan and Reba McEntire as the remaining singers enter the Knockout rounds Monday.

(NBC)

Each coach enters the Knockouts with eight artists on their team, with no saves or steals available to use in this round of the singing competition. It’s the coaches who will choose the winners who will advance to the Playoffs, which is the final round before the Live Shows.

The stakes have never been higher during the Season 28 Knockouts, which feature the first-ever Mic Drop button. The button, given to each coach, can be used on an artist from their respective teams whose performance blows them away. Viewers at home will then have the opportunity to vote for the Mic Drop winner among the four artists. The winner will be given the chance to perform at The Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

(NBC)

The Voice‘s 28th season has been one full of twists and turns, as Snoop swooped in to claim singer Carolina Rodriguez for his own team Monday after she lost her Battle Round against fellow Team Niall musician Kirbi.

“I’m so happy that Snoop used his one and only steal on my Carolina Rodriguez,” the One Direction alum admitted. “I did not want her to leave this competition.”

“My steal had that whip appeal, something you had to feel,” Snoop added of his decision to use his steal. “The thing I love about Carolina the most was her growth from hearing her on the Blinds to now. She sounded 20 times different.”

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and is available to stream the next day on Peacock.