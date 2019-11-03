Rob Kardashian Reveals Rare Moment of Daughter Dream as Poppy Troll in Halloween Photo

Rob Kardashian’s return for social media for Halloween included an adorable photo of daughter Dream. The reality television personality took to Instagram Friday to show off his and Dream’s matching Halloween costumes, inspired by characters from the Trolls movie.

“Poppy Troll dressed up with Papa Troll for #Halloween [hearts emoji] #Dream,” He wrote in the caption of the sweet photo. Kardashian shared a cropped photo, seemingly of himself and mother Kris Jenner posing along with Dream. The photo he posted simply shows Dream giving a sweet look at the camera and holding her hands together.

Fans of the family took to the comments section to shower Dream with compliments, while others wished they could see the original photo.

“Awe…. that’s adorable!!! Poppy is the cutest!” one user commented.

“[Oh my God]! Dream is such a cutie,” another fan wrote.

“Shouldn’t have cut yourself off that would have been a cute pic of you two!” a third fan noted.

“She is beyond adorable! Such nice Dad dressing up for his baby!! Hope you guys had fun!!” another user commented.

Kardashian also shared a photo of his and Jenner’s Halloween costumes. He was dressed as Papa Troll and showed off his weight loss transformation. Jenner wore a Day of the Dead costume.

The new photos come just a few days since a new report surfaced saying Kardashian has been keeping his mind on getting back into shape and being healthy while spending some time out of the spotlight.

“He is very focused on making changes and sticking with it. He has cut down fast food and has completely changed his diet,” a source told E! News. “He also stopped drinking, which is really helping him. He is feeling a lot better and seeing results.”

Along with keeping his diet in check, Kardashian has also been dedicated to working out.

“He is also exercising again and working out with a trainer. He gets together with friends to play basketball at his home court and has fun with that too,” the insider added.

Could regaining control of his Instagram account mean Rob might be returning to the spotlight soon? Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!