Brian Lancaster, MTV ‘Road Rules’ Star, Dies at 43

MTV Road Rules alum Brian Lancaster has died of suspected heart failure, his family says. He was 43.

Lancaster’s family reportedly told TMZ that he was found dead in his Pennsylvania home last Thursday. The family believes the cause of death was heart failure and told the news outlet that he had a history of arrhythmia.

The family says the death was not drug or alcohol-related — and as far as they know, no substances were found in the home.

Lancaster appeared in the seventh season of Road Rules in 1999 when he was 23, competing on 13 different “missions” over the course of 15 episodes while shooting in Mexico, Costa Rica and the U.S. TMZ reports that he did not win the grand prize of $43,000.

His family described him to the news outlet as an outdoorsman and daredevil who had his Master’s degree in elementary education.

He is survived by his fiancée, Sarah, and his parents, Dennis and Carol Lancaster.

On the first episode of Road Rules that Lancaster appeared in, he said that he was in a “transition” of his life. “I was kind of a punk rock skater, but spiritually, I’m waking up again,” he said.

Lancaster isn’t the first Road Rules alum to die unexpectedly. Danny Dias, who appeared in the 13th season of the show, died in June 2017 at 34 years old. The cause of death was officially revealed as a result of complications from chronic substance abuse.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Dias’ friend said he saw the reality star taking what he believed to be LSD and mushrooms. The friend said that Dias “freaked out,” ran into his room and he never saw him again.

The friend said he tried calling Dias multiple times over the course of the next two days after the incident. When Dias failed to respond, he became concerned and checked on him, finding him dead in his bedroom.

Dias appeared on the 2004 season of Road Rules alongside cast members like Derrick Kosinski, Jodi Weatherton and Patrick Maloney. He later appeared on The Challenge in 2005 but was eliminated after four episodes of the show.