'RHUGT': Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton Call out Gizelle Bryant's Role in Their Fight (Exclusive)

Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton may be BFFs, but not even their friendship was immune from the chaotic third season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – or from Gizelle Bryant's pot-stirring. Ahead of the March 23 premiere of the Peacock series, Nepola and Patton teased to PopCulture.com just how their trip to Thailand left the two roommates screaming at one another on a bus.

Real Housewives fans were surprised to see Nepola and Patton yelling at one another during the RHUGT Season 3 trailer, as Patton accused her friend of telling people she had a "fake marriage" and Nepola shouted back that her bestie needed "to get on pills" for her "fried" brain. But the two friends told PopCulture their tiff was simply the result of being roommates for 13 days – plus a little prodding from their Ultimate Girls Trip co-star Bryant.

"There's two quick answers for that," Patton told PopCulture of the leadup to her fight with Nepola. "Gizelle and it was our last night there. So we were pooped and exhausted and over it." Nepola joked, "Yeah. I was ready to fight someone." Expanding on the Real Housewives of Potomac star's role, Patton continued, "She's very good at [stirring the pot]. She puts her little finger [in] and goes [stirring motion]."

In Bryant's defense, Nepola added that there was more of a "time constraint" getting to know the women on their Thailand trip than during a full season of Real Housewives. "So she wanted to get to the bottom of it [from] day one. Day one, she was already expecting everyone to open up and say [their] story and answer all the questions," she continued. "It's a little different from a Housewives show where we have many months to develop our story. ... We have more time."

It was an emotional trip in general for the Real Housewives of Miami stars in general, as they, Bryant and her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star Candiace Dillard Bassett and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose had just come off of filming their own respective seasons shortly before packing up and traveling across the world to Thailand to film Ultimate Girls Trip alongside Leah McSweeney of Real Housewives of New York City and Porsha Williams of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

"It was all across the world – different time zone," Nepola said. "It was very stressful for me personally leaving [son] Frankie at home and [husband Todd Nepola] and [son] Peter. I was worried. I was actually scared. So I think that that did have a little bit of influence as well." She continued of her relationship with Patton after their fight, "Unfortunately at the end that happened, which was very unexpected. But it's life and it's like what real sisters do. We love each other like sisters. We fight like sisters. And we'll be together forever because that's how it is." Season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premieres Thursday, March 23 with the first three episodes available to stream on Peacock and additional episodes streaming weekly each Thursday.