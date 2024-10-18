‘RHOP’ Stars Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant Don’t Regret Kicking Co-Stars Out of Party

Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby stand 10-toes on their decision to kick their Real Housewives of Potomac co-stars out of their athleisure line launch and charity event in the latest episode of the Bravo reality series. The episode ended with a cliffhanger, showing a tense moment between Darby, Bryant, and their co-stars—Stacey Rusch, Wendy Osefo, Keiarna Stewart, Mia Thornton, and Jassi Rideaux. The conflict was due to the cast attending two events in one evening: one for Karen Huger who was receiving an award for her business, and another to support Darby and Bryant’s relaunch, which had a charity component in honor of Bryant’s late father who died of a brain tumor.

The ladies called ahead to advise Darby that they’d be at the event late. When Darby reminded them the event ended at 9 p.m., she requested they arrive no later than 8 p.m., which they agreed to. But Bryant wasn’t pleased and told Darby to tell the group to not try and make it. She felt it was disrespectful. Darby never relayed the message. When the ladies showed up four minutes late, Bryant was pissed and asked security to escort them out.

“Tell them to get out of here!” Gizelle told security. Later in a confessional, Bryant explained why she was so offended. “My father passed away months ago. Karen getting an award? Who gives a sh-t! This is the same woman that just hit a tree!” she said in a sneak peek of the upcoming episode set to air on Oct. 20. “This is a real event in which we’re raising real money. Don’t play with me. Not tonight.” Making matters worse, Darby followed the group outside and provided them a QR code to scan in case they wanted to make a donation to The National Brain Tumor Society.

Darby later revealed in her confessional that she believed Huger “knew what she was doing” when she invited the group to the event knowing Bryant and her event was the same day. The ladies RSVP’d for Bryant and Darby’s event weeks prior.