Everything Coming to Peacock in January 2024

After spending the past year stocking its library with hundreds of new additions, Peacock is getting ready to mark the new year with a slate of fresh content. On Thursday, the NBCUniversal streamer gave subscribers a glimpse of what's to come in the new year when it released its complete list of TV shows and movies arriving on the platform in January 2024. After the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Day, Peacock's streaming library is set to be stocked with dozens of new additions, with everything from Fight Club to Happy Gilmore, Sweet Home Alabama, the complete Twilight franchise, and more dropping on Jan. 1. Throughout the month, Peacock will stock even more exciting titles in its library, such as Ted, the TV series prequel to Seth MacFarlane's popular comedy films. Other additions in the new year include The Traitors, a series hosted by Alan Cumming described as "an ultimate game of who-dun-it," Peacock's first adult animated comedy series In the Know, and the first-ever streaming-exclusive NFL Wild Card Game. Peacock's expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $4.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs $9.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in January 2024 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

Jan. 1 - Jan. 5 Jan. 1

2 Guns, 2013

Air Force One, 1997

All Eyez on Me, 2017

Along Came A Spider, 2001

Basic Instinct, 1992

Battleship, 2012

Billy Madison, 1995

BlacKkKlansman, 2018

Bombshell, 2019*

The Bone Collector, 1999

Bringing Down the House, 2003

The Cookout, 2004*

Crank, 2006*

Crooked Arrows, 2012

Dear White People, 2014

The Dilemma, 2011

Do the Right Thing, 1989

The Equalizer, 2014*

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1082

Fight Club, 1999

Finding Forrester, 2000

Freaky, 2020*

From Paris with Love, 2010*

Gamer, 2009*

Guns Down, 2023

Happy Gilmore, 1996

Hell or High Water, 2016*

Higher Learning, 1995

House of Ho, Seasons 1-2, All Episodes

The Hurricane, 1999

Ideal Home, 2017

Identity Thief, 2013

In Good Company, 2004

Inside Man, 2006

Kick-Ass, 2010*

Land of the Lost, 2009

Leatherheads, 2008

Let Him Go, 2020*

The Lincoln Lawyer, 2011*

Little Rascals, 1994

Madea's Family Reunion, 2006

Madea's Witness Protection, 2012

Megamind, 2010

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Mortal Kombat, 2021

Oblivion, 2013

Ocean's 8, 2018

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

Ocean's Thirteen, 2007

Ocean's Twelve, 2004

Precious: Based On the Novel by Sapphire, 2009

The Proposal, 2009

Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011

The Rundown, 2003

Safe House, 2012

Seriously Red, 2023

Shrek Forever After, 2010

Sideways, 2008

Snow White and the Huntsman, 2012

Sons of Summer, 2023

Sweet Home Alabama, 2002

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006

True Grit, 2010

True Lies, 1994

Twilight, 2008

Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011

Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012

Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral, 2019

Uncle Buck, 1989

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005

Wanted, 2008

The Wolf of Wall Street, 2013

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)* Jan. 2

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Compliance, 2011

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Flawless, 2007

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Jan. 3

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Jan. 4

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Silent Twins, 2022*

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Jan. 5

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 10 Jan. 6

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Jan. 8

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo) Jan. 9

13 Assassins, 2010

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)r

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

World's Fastest Indian, 2005 Jan. 10

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Found, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

La Brea, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 4, New Episode (Bravo)

Renegade, 2004

Jan. 11 - Jan. 15 Jan. 11

Adventures of Puss in Boots, Seasons 1-3, All Episodes

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, 2022*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Ted, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Jan. 12

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Southern Charm, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Vanishing On 7th Street, 2010

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Jan. 13

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline 24/7, Marathon Special (NBC)

Peacock Exclusive: NFL Wild Card Playoff Game (English and Spanish)*

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Jan. 14

Dateline 24/7, Marathon Special (NBC) Jan. 15

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Doctor del Pueblo, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Jan. 16 - Jan. 20 Jan. 16

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Ms. Match, E!

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Jan. 17

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

La Brea, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Train to Busan, 2016

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Jan. 18

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Nope, 2022*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Jan. 19

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Syrup, 2013

Take This Waltz, 2011

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Jan. 20

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Jan. 21 - Jan. 25 Jan. 22

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo) Jan. 23

America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Maybe It's You, New Episode, (E!)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Jan. 24

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) Jan. 25

Amor Imposible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Days of our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

In the Know, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

