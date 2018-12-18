‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Almost Dies After Having Allergic Reaction to Fish

The Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel had a serious health scare over the weekend, revealing that she almost died after having an allergic reaction to fish.

The reality star shared the story on Twitter on Monday, writing that something she ate led her to become unconscious and have to be brought to the emergency room.

“I have a rare fish allergy. Sunday, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40,” Frankel tweeted. “I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen.”

The reality star was treated at Newton Wellesley Hospital in Massachusetts, tagging the hospital in her tweet and writing “xo.”

“That is the best hospital I have ever been to and I am so grateful,” she added in another tweet.

In fact, Frankel appreciates Newton Wellesley so much that she shared that her goal is to provide the hospital with new mattresses.

“Of course my next project is to get them new mattresses from @Casper bc they have no budget for TVs or comfortable beds,” she tweeted. “For really sick people.”

Frankel also espoused the importance of EpiPens, praising a fan’s suggestion that she donate some to schools and children’s organizations due to their potentially high cost and life-saving abilities.

The 48-year-old also appreciated a fan’s suggestion that she wear a medical ID bracelet, responding, “Ok I will.”

On Tuesday, Frankel responded to a fan who commented on the rarity of the mom of one’s allergy, writing, “It’s very unusual & confusing so I keep it to myself bc it is hard to describe.”

A friend of the reality star told PEOPLE that Frankel “was in ICU for two days and just got out tonight.”

“She almost died. It was that serious. Her blood pressure was through the roof and she was unconscious,” the source added. “She went to Anaphylactic Shock. A friend saved her life.”

