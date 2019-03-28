‘RHONY’: Sonja Morgan Has ‘Drive-By Lesbian Moment’ After Getting Flirty With Barbara Kavovit

The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Sonja Morgan turned up the heat with both a total stranger and Barbara Kavovit at her PAPER Magazine party to the surprise and delight of her fellow Housewives.

Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps may not have fixed their friendship as the designated middleman had hoped, but Morgan was definitely feeling herself in Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Bravo series, as a random woman asked to plant a kiss on her that quickly turned into a steamy makeout session.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What’s going on?” Kavovit asked a totally shocked Tinsley Mortimer and Bethenny Frankel. “Are they making out?”

“It was like a drive-by lesbian moment,” Frankel told the camera after Morgan pulled back, looking pleased and definitely into it.

Morgan later revealed the woman with whom she had shared a sexy moment was a complete stranger: “I didn’t know this girl earlier,” she admitted, “but I had seen her with her girlfriend earlier, and they were like nuzzling each other. I thought maybe she just wanted to give me her card — I didn’t know she wanted to slip me the tongue!”

The socialite was also making a little bit of a sensual connection with Housewives newcomer Barbara Kavovit, telling her bluntly, “You have a f—able look.”

She added of Mortimer, “Tinsley got mad at me, because I said she’s not f—able — you dust her off and put her back on the shelf.”

Kavovit returned the compliment to Morgan, calling her also “kind of f—able,” to which Morgan replied in classic fashion, “I’m f—able 24 hours a day.”

“I’ll be your f—able friend,” Kavovit responded, at which point Ramona Singer chimed in, “She does go both ways!”

“Oh I definitely had heard that Barbara went both ways before,” Morgan told the camera later. “Not just because she looks kind of butch, just because people have been there! It’s been validated, so to speak.”

While the other partygoers were marveling at what might happen between the two Housewives, Mortimer was too busy defending her own sex appeal, telling the cameras, “Standing next to these ho-bags, anybody’s going to see un-effable!”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo