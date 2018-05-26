‘RHONY’ Personality Luann de Lesseps Accepts Plea Deal Following Arrest

Luann de Lesseps accepted a plea deal more than five months after being arrested in Palm Beach.

The Real Housewives of New York City will also reportedly see the most serious charges against her dropped.

According to E! News, she will have her felony charges including resisting an officer with violence, disorderly intoxication and battery on a law enforcement officer dropped. In exchange, the Bravo star will enter a plea of guilty to a lesser misdemeanor.

de Lesseps will be back in court in July for a plea conference, where the charged will be reduced.

News of the plea deal come a few weeks after de Lesseps spoke out about her suspicions she might have been drugged before her encounter with police, which led to her being arrested for intoxication and battery.

“I had rosé at lunch, with my girlfriend, we split a bottle of Whispering Angel, which is normal,” de Lesseps opened up during an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show in early May. “And then there were some people there that were fans, so they send me more rosé. So I drank more than I usually would.”

According to Us Weekly, the reality television personality added that her and a friend stopped for “not one martini, but two” before heading back to the Colony Hotel, where she was staying in Palm Beach.

“So, by the time I get to the Colony, I was pretty sloshed and then I don’t know,” she explained. “I almost think that somebody slipped me something, because I don’t remember a thing after that.”

de Lesseps was arrested for having a drunk encounter with the police on Dec. 23, 2017. She reportedly threatened the arresting officers as she was put in handcuffs.

Shortly after her release, de Lesseps tweeted, “I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in palm Beach since my wedding (one year before to Tom D’Agostino) and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

Later, de Lesseps rejected a plea deal over the arrest and spent time in a recovery center. Since then the reality personality has been showcasing her fit body and moving on from the incident, although she was seen smoking marijuana at the end of April in New York.

The arrest will reportedly be addressed during the current 10th season of Real Housewives of New York, airing Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.