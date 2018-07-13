‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Sued by Her Children Over $8M Home Sale

Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps may be heading to court with her ex and kids!

According court documents obtained by The Blast, ex Alexandre de Lesseps and their adult children Noel and Victoria are claiming that the terms reached in the former couple's 2009 divorce deal have not been met on Luann's side.

They claim that Luann purchased a $3.1 million Sag Harbor, New York home in 2013, but never followed through with her promise to create a trust giving the kids half of the house.

They also claim she has threatened to sell the house and use the earnings to purchase a new home, which would be exempt from the trust agreement.

The trio is asking the court to declare the reality personality in breach of the divorce terms and issue an injunction blocking the sale of the house.

This is the latest in Luann's legal drama, which began in August last year when she and ex Tom D'Agostino filed for divorce after seven months of marriage amid claims of infidelity on the businessman's side.

In December, the reality star was arrested for alleged battery, intoxication and resisting arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, all of which was shown on RHONY.

At the time, she released a statement on Twitter: "I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior," Luann wrote. "This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being there brought up long-buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018."

Since the arrest, Luann has gotten sober and is now singing cabaret in her tour, Countess and Friends. She has since reached a plea agreement.

"It's never pretty to watch yourself in a place that's not good," she told Us Weekly soon after her arrest. "But guess what? I look at myself and I get that opportunity to reflect. Not many people get to do that. And I get to tell my story on my show... When you can't react properly in front of a police officer, then you've got a problem. And I did something about it. Not many people get that window into looking at themselves. I'm grateful for it."

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Getty/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic