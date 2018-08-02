‘RHONY’ Ladies Cry, Vomit and Pee During the Boat Ride From Hell

It’s the episode Real Housewives of New York City fans have been waiting for — the boat ride from hell.

After news broke in February that the Bravo stars were rescued from a flaming, sinking ship while on Cartagena, Colombia, fans have been eagerly awaiting the vomit-filled footage. And in Wednesday’s episode of the reality series, they got their wish.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel having had a rough time in their friendship and Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps at each others’ throats, willingly trapping the group on the boat seemed like a bad idea in the first place. The ladies managed to put their differences aside for a while to enjoy the yacht, taking time to sun themselves, drink champagne and prank each other with dead crabs.

“We’ve been in enclosed spaces and I feel like we are all animals that need to run wild,” Frankel said of the yacht’s effect on the collective vacation mood.

But when the seas started to get incredibly choppy, prompting the Coast Guard to warn them about their return trip from the private island, things took a left turn from luxurious to pure chaos. As the Housewives clung to the ship and one another, everyone was in tears as they shrieked in fear that they were going to possibly go down on this vacation.

“Why would you bring us on that boat?” Sonja Morgan yelled at Tinsley Mortimer, who was insisting the boat ride was nothing uncommon.

“This is no f—ing joke. This is like taking an airplane with one f—ing propeller!” Morgan yelled, clinging to Ramona Singer. “I just peed my pants!”

“That’s not funny, this is crazy,” Frankel yelled at the captain as de Lesseps lamented she was getting sick. Radziwill then did get sick, throwing up into a bowl as her castmates screamed and cried behind her that they were never going to see their kids again.

As the ladies donned the one life vest on board, Medley began to smell smoke, and noticed that the boat was taking on water.

“Why is there a siren?” Frankel asked, panicked, before production cut off filming due to safety reasons.

“When we left that island we got on the boat from hell,” Frankel said after she was out of danger.

“We all thought we were going to die it seemed,” de Lesseps told the cameras of her experience. “And I’m just holding myself on the ground, praying this boat doesn’t capsize.”

Radziwill, who worked as foreign correspondent during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, said of her experience overseas: “It was nothing compared to what happened on that boat.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo