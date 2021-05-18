'RHONY': Eboni K. Williams and Ramona Singer Clash Over 'Help' Comment

✖

Eboni K. Williams is the newest Housewife on The Real Housewives of New York City, and she's not afraid to get in the midst of the drama. In the latest episode of the series, the cast traveled to the Hamptons to stay at Ramona Singer's house. During the stay, Singer referred to one of her employees by the wrong name and said, "I get my help wrong." Williams did not appreciate the "help" comment and, in a sneak peek of Tuesday night's episode, she tells her co-star as such.

The ladies sit down for a wine tasting when Singer shares her gratitude for the waitress, whose name, "Lindsey," she says that she remembers. This prompts Williams to bring up the aforementioned incident to Singer. She tells her that she loved how her co-star was able to remember the waitress' name, but she didn't love how she referred to her other employee as the "help" the day before. Williams told Singer that her grandmother used to work in the domestic industry and that calling someone the "help" isn't "the best way to refer to somebody."

Singer then said that she was aware that the comment wasn't necessarily the best, and Williams did stress that she didn't think that she meant anything negative by saying so. The longtime Bravo personality told the RHONY newcomer that she only said the word "help" in a literal sense, as she hired the individual to help her out. Williams explained that she can understand that, but did say that sometimes saying "help" can make someone feel "devalued" and that she simply wanted her new friend to know where she's coming from. In her confessional, Singer expressed that she was happy that Williams addressed the matter in a "non-condescending" way. She added that the whole situation really chalked down to her having a "slip of the tongue."

Williams is the newest member of the RHONY family. She made her debut on the Bravo series on the May 4 episode, during which she shared that she has a background in law and that she hosts Revolt Black News. The multi-hyphenate is already getting along swimmingly with her co-stars, but there's no telling what new drama will arise. You can watch all of the drama for yourself when RHONY airs on Bravo on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET.