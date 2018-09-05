Carole Radziwill Defends Holding Bethenny Frankel ‘Accountable’ in ‘RHONY’ Reunion Fight

Carole Radziwill isn’t apologizing for calling out Bethenny Frankel in her blogs during this season of Real Housewives of New York City.

In a clip obtained by PEOPLE of the final part of the season 10 reunion, which airs Wednesday, Frankel and Radziwill pick up where they left off with the Skinnygirl mogul doubting her former best friend’s career.

In a May episode of the Bravo reality series, Frankel slammed the award-winning journalist as not having a career, which prompted a blog response from Radziwill, during which she called the criticism and other things Frankel had said about her “lies, insinuations, and false characterizations.”

During the reunion, Radziwill has the chance to clap back in person, telling Frankel, “I had a 15-year career at ABC News. I left, I wrote two books. I had two years I wrote for Glamour magazine, I did a monthly column.”

When Frankel comes back at her telling her she left ABC News 17 years ago, Radziwill is ready to throw down.

“Are you degrading my career?” Radziwill asks. “I’ll put my resumé up against yours any day of the week. You are the one who said on television that I don’t have a career.”

Frankel then lists off her own accomplishments, including being a personal assistant to Jerry Bruckheimer and working for Lorne Michaels as well as many members of the Hilton family before founding Bethenny Bakes as a natural food chef as well as Skinnygirl and her charitable organization Be Strong.

“So would you like to put your resumé up against my resumé?” Frankel ends the list.

But Radziwill isn’t willing to lie down, asking why the women have to compete instead of supporting one another. “My resumé equals that,” she says. “I was the first person to put on a Skinnygirl hard hat on and I had your back about Skinnygirl before I even met you. … I never said you never had a career like you said to me.”

She continues of her blogging effort this season: “Bethenny, you know what that blog is? I know you’re not used to it, but that’s holding you accountable. I didn’t want to write blogs. That’s the last thing in the world I thought I would want to do. I thought I’d write it a little in the beginning, to sort of put in context this argument we were having, and then every week I’d look and every week there’d be something else.”

The Real Housewives of New York City season 10 reunion airs its third and final part Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

