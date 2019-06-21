‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Says Luann de Lesseps Is ‘Doing the Best That She Can’ Amid Sobriety Journey

Bethenny Frankel had some thoughts following her epic meltdown on Real Housewives of New York City when it comes to Luann de Lesseps’ apology.

The RHONY star opened up about where she stands with her co-star on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, giving a tepid response when asked whether she though de Lesseps’ apology was sincere after she was accused of not being appreciative enough of Frankel’s help with her sobriety and seeming aloof after the death of Frankel’s beau Dennis Shields.

“I think she’s doing the best that she can,” Frankel said diplomatically, accidentally referencing de Lesseps 2017 arrest. “I think sometimes you don’t know what everyone’s thinking, you want a get out of jail free card — sorry for the reference — but I don’t know.”

“I think she’s really into what she’s doing right now, and it’s hard to see, because she’s got her own thing going on,” the Skinnygirl mogul added. “I genuinely don’t know. It’s OK.”

The answer may have been noncommittal, but it was clear the Countess and Friends singer didn’t appreciate what was being said about her on the live show. Taking to Twitter, de Lesseps blasted Frankel for what she saw as overstating her role in getting her into rehab.

“I don’t owe Bethenny Frankel my life, friends are there help each other out,” she wrote, adding, “Friends don’t keep tabs. …You don’t help someone and throw it in their face.”

It’s been a tough time for de Lesseps after her court-mandated first rehab stay in 2017. Earlier this year, the Bravo star returned to a rehab program after admitting having two mimosas after a cabaret show — a violation of the terms of her probation.

Following news of de Lesseps’ return to treatment, co-star Dorinda Medley told Us Weekly she hoped her friend would be able to “quiet her life” and get back to good.

“I think Luann needs to quiet her life and really make it all about being healthy,” Medley told the outlet. “You know, sometimes you have to really accept that you have to stop and reset and I think she’s trying to do too much, too fast and I’m hoping that she’ll just take this time to focus solely on herself and be quiet.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/Bethenny Frankel