‘RHONY’ Bethenny Frankel Breaks Down as Ex Jason Hoppy’s Restraining Order Expires Soon

Bethenny Frankel was seen in tears on Wednesday’s all-new episode of Real Housewives of New York City as the next court date in her custody battle with ex-husband Jason Hoppy over 8-year-old daughter Bryn drew closer.

The Skinnygirl creator was on day two of her vacation in Cartagena, Colombia with costars Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwill, Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley when the tears started to pour out.

Despite the gorgeous vacation setting, Frankel had too much on her mind to relax. “I’m so stressed out, it’s beyond belief,” she told Medley, as first reported by PEOPLE.

The root of her anxiety? Hoppy.

The couple, whose romance was depicted on RHONY and their spinoff series Bethenny Getting Married? and Betheny Ever After, announced their split in December 2012 after three years of marriage, and months of rumors highlighting how the pair were having problems.

Though their divorce was finalized in July 2016, the former couple continue to feud to this day, with Frankel bringing a slew of harassment and stalking charges against Hoppy after he was arrested for allegedly threatening the reality star at Bryn’s school, as well as sending her hundreds of hostile emails and messages.

She was granted a restraining order last January, one that prevented Hoppy from contacting her or coming near her home and place of business.

The order was extended again in October, when Hoppy agreed to a plea deal involving a family adjournment in contemplation of dismissal. In according with the ACD, Hoppy had to comply with Frankel’s order of protection for six months. If he did, the order would be lifted.

Filming for the Colombia trip reportedly happened in February, with Frankel due next in court in March.

“The restraining order’s up in a month,” Frankel told Medley on the trip. “I just got the custody papers to do the custody battle. I’m panicked about the restraining order being up. I’m just panicked.”

“I’m trying to raise my daughter. I’m dealing with a despicable custody situation. There’s so much going on, I can’t even explain,” she continued. “I’m going to explode. I don’t have time for any bulls—.”

Later in the episode, Frankel had a full meltdown.

“I don’t think I can go. I don’t think I can,” she said just before the ladies were supposed to go on a group shopping trip, through tears. “I’m under so much stress. I’m having a panic attack.”

“I’m just scared,” Frankel admitted. “I don’t want to go back to the life I had. I don’t want to be tortured.”

Frankel has been open about her divorce struggles on RHONY in the past. The Bravo personality opened up, and broke down in tears, during the season 9 reunion last August.

Among the many revelations in her candid conversation on the reunion show, Frankel said that the only thing that would free her from Hoppy’s alleged torment would be to move forward with a “zero contact” solution.

“Any resolution is legally mandated, and I’m fine with that,” she told host Andy Cohen. “I don’t care what happens, I have faith that somehow I will be able to live a normal free life. But it has to be with zero contact. Because with any contact, this will not end.”

Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.