‘RHONY’ Alum Aviva Drescher Willing to Return to Show

Aviva Drescher would be interested in coming back to Bravo‘s Real Housewives of New York if the network asks her.

“If they needed somebody and I worked in the mix, I would go back,” the 47-year-old told Page Six. “I really think the ‘Housewives’ are some of the strongest women around because they are portraying their real life and they’re getting hammered for it and to have that thick skin. I think its really admirable.”

Drescher only appeared on the show’s fifth and sixth seasons, which aired back in 2012 and 2013. Since then, her life has gotten “really boring” compared to the women now on the show, she admitted.

“Our lives are so different because none of them are really married and none of them have kids. All their kids are grown,” she said. “I go to bed at 8 p.m., so I’m really boring.”

Drescher said she is still in contact with her former RHONY castmates. She recently spoke with Jill Zarin, whose husband Bobby died in January. Drescher went to the funeral with her husband, Reid H. Drescher.

“Jill is one of my favorite human beings in the world,” she said. “Jill and Bobby as a team were so generous and so kind and so welcoming and so open. My heart is broken for them.”

Drescher only had fond memories of filming, although she said she was afraid of Ramona Singer, who is still on the series.

“I remember when I first started the show I was so scared of Ramona,” Drescher told Page Six. “I went to the first party that was being filmed and was so afraid. Ramona was the nicest person [I’ve] ever met, and she’s so nice now.”

In Drescher’s final episode, she infamously threw her prosthetic leg after she was accused of faking an illness to get out of shows, Us Weekly reported in 2014.

“I think me getting angry and throwing my leg on the table was really funny and crazy,” Drescher said at the time. “I get a hoot out of it. But of course, I was definitely brought to the end of my rope, or the end of my leg so to speak.”

The 10th season of Real Housewives of New York debuts on Bravo Wednesday, April 4 at 9 p.m. ET. The cast now includes Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Singer, Sonja Morgan, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer.

Photo credit: Twitter/ Aviva Drescher