Eboni K. Williams Joins 'The Real Housewives of New York City' as First Black Cast Member

✖

There's a new Housewife holding an apple on The Real Housewives of New York City. Attorney and television host Eboni K. Williams has joined the RHONY cast as the show's first Black Housewife, TMZ reported Thursday. Williams confirmed the news herself not long after in a statement to PEOPLE. She will be joining returning Housewives Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan in the next season.

"NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I'm excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife," she said in her statement. "Can't wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn't been seen before. Anyone who's aware of my work knows I don't hold back. I'm going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eboni K. Williams (@ebonikwilliams) on Sep 9, 2020 at 9:45am PDT

Williams, 37, is the host and executive producer of Revolt Black News, having hosted shows on Fox Sports, Fox News Channel, and NBA 2K. Raised in North Carolina, the newest New York City Housewife earned her law degree at school at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, then specialized in family law and civil litigation. In 2017, she published her book, Pretty Powerful: Appearance, Substance & Success.

Williams was cast after RHONY said goodbye to both Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley this season. Mortimer, 45, left RHONY mid-season to move to Chicago with fiancé Scott Kluth, while Medley announced in August she would be leaving after this most recent season. "What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice..." Medley wrote at the time on social media. "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way."

Medley revealed during Tuesday's episode of Bethenny Frankel's podcast, Just B, that the decision to leave RHONY was not hers. "I was ready to go back. I was excited about going back. I was planning on going back, and I thought I would have a great year," she said. "I wasn’t given that option." She continued, "I’m an old-fashioned girl. If you’re not waitressing and getting paid, you’re not waitressing, OK? You know what I’m saying? So at the end of the day, was it mutual? No."