‘RHONJ’ Sisters Show off Their Bikini Bods Around the World

These Real Housewives of New Jersey sisters are showing off their banging bikini bodies internationally!

Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga are ringing in the New Year on the beach, Giudice in Cancun, Mexico, and Gorga in Jamaica. But while they might be on different beaches for the holiday, both are showing off some seriously fit physiques.

Enjoying the ☀️ A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE (@teresagiudice) on Dec 28, 2017 at 11:59am PST

“Enjoying the [sun],” Giudice, 45, captioned a photo of her wearing a simple black bikini and shades with her 8-year-old daughter Audriana.

The Bravo cast member is spending time in Mexico with her four daughters Gia, 16, Gabriella, 13, Milania, 11, and Audriana after administrative problems prevented her from visiting her husband Joe Giudice as he serves out his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

In Jamaica, Gorga posed for a sexy solo shot, showing off a white patterned triangle bikini from her brand Envy by Melissa Gorga .

“Jamaican me crazyyy,” she captioned the photo.

Both Bravo stars have had a tough year, with Giudice’s mother passing away at the age of 66 in March, and her father being hospitalized with pneumonia earlier this month.

Giudice weighed in on the family’s tough year on Instagram during the Thanksgiving holiday.

“This has undoubtedly been the hardest year of my life,” she captioned a video slideshow of her family, including Gorga. “But as we take a look back & reflect on this year, I’m so thankful to have four beautiful healthy happy daughters, my father’s health, to be able to be surrounded by family and friends who have become family.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@melissagorga